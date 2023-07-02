Four-Run 10th Sends Cats Home Victorious Over Aces

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A pitcher's duel throughout the majority of the contest ended in an explosion of offense, as the Sacramento River Cats overcame three runs in the 10th by the Reno Aces with a four-spot of their own to walk off as winners for the sixth time this year by a final of 5-4.

Neither team could figure out the other's starter through the first two innings, as the Aces (46-33) stranded a two-out single in the first while Joey Bart was left aboard following a leadoff single in the second for the River Cats (36-42). Dealing for Reno was starter Tyler Gilbert, who punched out two in the first and then struck out the side following Bart's single during the second.

In the third was when the game's first run was scored, as a Jorge Barrosa sinking liner put him where he scored all the way from first on a Buddy Kennedy two-bagger that curled into the left-field corner. Gilbert worked around a two-out knock in the third, but Sacramento was able to get to him in the fourth as Tyler Fitzgerald uncorked a solo homer that traveled 411 feet over the left-field wall to tie the game at 1-1.

Nearly going step-for-step with Gilbert was River Cats starter Drew Strotman, though he ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth with the first two hitters of the inning reaching base. However, he was able to induce a pair of ground balls with the second representing an inning-ending double play. Strotman returned for the fifth and once more had to escape a jam with the bases loaded and two outs, but sidestepped damage after a lineout to left.

Both starters exited the game by the fifth and ultimately did not factor into the decision, with Gilbert subbing out after four despite allowing only one run on three hits with nine punchouts in four innings. On the other side, Strotman went five strong and sat down three with one run allowed on four hits.

However, pitching remained stiff as both bullpens picked up where the starters left off. That included impressive outings by the trio of Phoenix Sanders, Sean Newcomb, and Cole Waites. Neither of the trio allowed a base runner as they combined to retire each of the next 12 Reno hitters they faced. For Sanders, it was his first appearance since being activated from the injured list, striking out one while Newcomb and Waites each punched out a pair.

Meanwhile, the River Cats had runners on during the fifth, eighth, and ninth innings, including the bases loaded during the fifth, but failed to convert any of their opportunities as the game was sent into extra innings.

Taking the mound in the 10th was Nick Avila (10-0), Triple-A's wins leader who boasted a perfect 9-0 mark entering the contest. Starting with the automatic runner on second, Avila issued a free pass to his first hitter and then saw Diego Castillo rope a liner into the right-center gap which put Reno back on top. While Avila was then able to earn a pair of groundouts, they came with runners still on second and third which added insurance to the Reno lead, 4-1.

Down but not out, the River Cats worked hard to build a comeback as Michael Gigliotti, who entered the game as a pinch runner after Mike Yastrzemski was hit by a pitch on the foot, worked a free pass to join Dalton Guthrie (automatic runner) on base. Coming up big was the duo of Bart and Isan Diaz, as both produced one-out RBI singles that cut the Sacramento deficit to just one.

After working the count to 3-1, Jakson Reetz found himself on base with a walk that once again loaded the bases. The River Cats then delivered some of their famous Sacramento magic when it mattered the most, as Wisely hooked a ball into right field that just landed inside the foul line and bounced over the wall to score the tying and game-winning runs for a 5-4 victory.

Tonight's success marked Sacramento's third extra-innings win and their sixth walk-off victory of the campaign, their first since they topped Las Vegas 4-3 back on June 8. Taking the win was Avila despite being responsible for the three runs in the 10th (only two earned), keeping his record unblemished at 10-0. That now moves Avila into second place on his own in Sacramento history for the most (non-consecutive) victories without a loss, moving past Graham Godfrey (2012) and now trailing just the 12 wins without a defeat by Jason Windsor in 2006.

Charged with the loss for Reno was Zach McAllister (1-2), surrendering the lead by allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits with two walks in just a third of an inning, his second blown save of the season.

A quartet of River Cats logged multi-hit efforts, started at the top of the order by Guthrie (2-for-5, run) and joined by Bart (2-for-5, run, RBI), Wilson (2-for-4), and the night's hero Wisely (2-for-5, two RBI). While Fitzgerald had just the one hit, it was a four-bagger to also earn an RBI. Yastrzemski finished the first game of his rehab assignment 0-for-2.

Sunday's game five will see one team take an edge in the series as they are now split at two games apiece, with first pitch from Sutter Health Park tossed at 1:05 p.m.

