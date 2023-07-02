Bees Blanked on Saturday Night

Three Tacoma pitchers combined to throw a six hit shutout, as the Rainiers blanked the Salt Lake Bees 5-0 on Saturday night. This was just the second time this season, the first time in a nine inning game, that Salt Lake was kept off the scoreboard. The Bees were able to get their leadoff man on in six of the nine innings, but could not advance any of them past second base. Their best chance came in the sixth inning when Jo Adell walked and Michael Stefanic singled to put runners at first and second with no outs, but Tacoma starter Kyle Hunt retired the next three batters.

Salt Lake starter Luis Ledo (2-2) took the loss, as he went five and one-third innings and allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Ledo gave up a two run homer to Cade Marlowe in the first inning and was touched for another run in the sixth. Jordyn Adams had two of the Bees' six hits, including a triple, Adell reached base three times on two walks and a catcher's interference.

