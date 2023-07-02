Express Fall Short to Aviators on Saturday Night

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The Round Rock Express (1-3 | 45-33) fell in game four to the Las Vegas Aviators (3-1 | 37-41) by a final score of 8-7 in a game that saw seven lead changes and four ties at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday night.

Express RHP Jonathan Hernandez (1-1, 1.74) went home with the loss after allowing two hits, one run, two walks and one strikeout in the ninth inning. Aviators RHP Spencer Patton (2-1, 6.20) collected the win after a scoreless and hitless inning that saw two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks

In the home half of the first inning, SS Nick Allen singled and was driven in on a home run from DH Tyler Soderstrom which gave Las Vegas a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Express 1B Blaine Crim singled and LF Dustin Harris got the E-Train on the board with a two-run home run which tied the game at two. RF J.P. Martinez batted next and smacked his second home run in as many days to give Round Rock a 3-2 lead.

Las Vegas tied the game after loading the bases in the fourth inning. CF Max Schuemann singled and scored 2B Zach Gelof.

In the fifth inning, C Matt Whatley put the Express back in front 4-3 after doubling and advancing to third on a ground out from CF Bubba Thompson. Whatley scored on a balk from Aviators RHP Zach Neal.

Las Vegas took advantage of a walk from Allen in the home half of the fifth inning as Gelof homered to give the Aviators a 5-4 lead.

1B Blaine Crim hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Express held a 6-5 advantage.

The game was tied yet again at six, in the bottom of the sixth, after Schuemann doubled home LF Greg Deichmann.

Round Rock scored in the third-straight inning after Thompson singled, stole a base and advanced on a throwing error. He eventually scored on a ball in the dirt from Las Vegas RHP Billy Sullivan in the seventh inning.

Allen tied the game at seven with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Aviators.

With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Gelof singled to win the game and give Las Vegas an 8-7 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RHP Spencer Howard made his first start of the season. The righty went one inning and allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

Out of the E-Train bullpen, RHP Cole Winn allowed his first run in 9.1 innings entering Saturday night. The Aviators managed to put a run on the board in the fourth inning. The 9.1 innings were a season-high scoreless streak for Winn.

Tonight's loss marks the first back-to-back loss for Round Rock since dropping consecutive games on June 10-11 at Salt Lake.

Next up: Round Rock will play game five against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) on Sunday night from Las Vegas Ballpark at 8:05 p.m. CT. Neither team has named a starter for Sunday.

