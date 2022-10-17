Forward Sonny Milano Loaned to Bears

October 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Sonny Milano has been loaned to Hershey. Milano joins the organization after signing a one-year, one-way contract with the Capitals on Sunday.

Milano, 26, joins Hershey after skating last season in the National Hockey League with the Anaheim Ducks. He collected career-best totals, scoring 34 points (14g, 20a) over 66 games. It marked the second time Milano posted 14 goals in a season, as he also matched that total over 55 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2017-18 campaign.

The 6'0", 194-pound forward has played in 197 career NHL games with Columbus and Anaheim, notching 81 points (36g, 45a). In total, 17 of his career goals have come on the power play.

In the American Hockey League, Milano was a member of Lake Erie's 2016 Calder Cup winning team that swept Hershey in the Finals. In his AHL career with Springfield, Lake Erie/Cleveland, and San Diego, he's scored 115 points (45g, 70a) in 166 games.

The Massapequa, New York native was selected by Columbus in the first round, 16th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. Internationally, Milano has represented the United States at the 2014 U18 World Junior Championship, the 2015 and 2016 U20 World Junior Championships and the 2018 World Championship. Milano scored the gold medal clinching goal for the U.S. at the 2014 U18 World Junior Championship and earned bronze medals at the 2016 U20 World Junior Championship and at the 2018 World Championships.

Milano will wear #12 for Hershey. Forward Julian Napravnik will switch to #15.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.