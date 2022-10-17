Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Nick Perbix from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Nick Perbix from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Perbix, 24, has played in two games this season with Syracuse, recording three shots. He made his professional debut with the Crunch April 6, 2022 at the Toronto Marlies and skated in 12 games total with Syracuse during the 2021-22 regular season, notching two goals and eight points. He also skated in five contests with the Crunch during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs and recorded an assist.

Perbix is looking to make his NHL debut. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native was a sixth-round pick (169th overall) of the Lightning at the 2017 NHL Draft.

