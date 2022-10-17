IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Celebrate Opening Weekend at BMO Saturday & Sunday

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-1-0-0

Saturday, October 15 at Manitoba Moose

Down 0-3 heading into the third period, the Rockford IceHogs leaned on three-point, third-period performances from Lukas Reichel and Luke Philp for a 5-4 comeback overtime victory over the Manitoba Moose Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre to open the 2022-23 season. Recap & Highlights

Sunday, October 16 at Manitoba Moose

While scoreless for nearly two full periods, the Rockford IceHogs (1-1-0-0) fell to the Manitoba Moose (1-0-1-0), 0-4, after a short-handed tally in the final two minutes of the second frame lit up a charged Manitoba offense in the final period on Sunday afternoon at the Canada Life Centre. Goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 27 saves in the setback. Recap & Highlights

2022-23 Season Numbers

Record: 1-1-0-0

Home: 0-0-0-0

Away: 1-1-0-0

Last 10 Games: 1-1-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Goals: Luke Philp (2)

Assists: David Gust, Lukas Reichel (2)

Points: Luke Philp, David Gust, Lukas Reichel (3)

Penalty Minutes: Evan Barratt (7)

Power-Play Goals: N/A

Power-Play Assists: N/A

Power-Play Points: N/A

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Shorthanded Assists: N/A

Shorthanded Points: N/A

Game-Winning Goals: Brett Seney (1)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (1)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (3.47)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.903)

IceHogs 2022-23 Leaders

Forward Luke Philp is tied for second in the AHL with two goals and forwards David Gust and Lukas Reichel are tied for third with two assists.

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is tied for second in the AHL with one victory.

Forward Evan Barratt is tied for fifth in the AHL with seven penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes

Reichel and IceHogs Off and Running for 2022-23 Season

The Rockford IceHogs opened their 24th season of hockey and 16th AHL campaign with a bang on Saturday with a thrilling 5-4 comeback OT win in Winnipeg over the Manitoba Moose. Last season's leading scorer, Lukas Reichel, helped lead the charge in the third period with a goal and two assists.

Welcome to the IceHogs

Forwards Brett Seney (game-winning goal), David Gust (1G, 2A), and Luke Philp (2G, 1A) all found the scoresheet in their IceHogs debut on Saturday. Forward Cole Guttman and defenseman Louis Crevier made their professional debuts with the IceHogs that evening.

Hogs Snap Opening Night Skid

With the victory on Saturday, the IceHogs snapped a four-game, season-opening losing streak dating back to the start of the 2017-18 campaign. The IceHogs are 9-13-1-1 all-time in season openers.

Gust to Battle Former Club in Opening Night Festivities

IceHogs forward David Gust will see his former club, the Chicago Wolves, on Saturday, Oct. 22, for the first time in the IceHogs' home opener at BMO Harris Bank Center. Gust skated with the Wolves in each of the last two seasons, netting a career-best 36 points (16G, 20A) last season and helped the Wolves capture a Calder Cup championship.

IceHogs Celebrate Home Opener with Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino Rockford

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.

Buy Opening Night & Opening Act Tickets Here!

The IceHogs and Hard Rock Casino - Rockford are also teaming up on an exclusive Hard Rock Hammy t-shirt giveaway. Fans attending the block party will have the first chance to get a shirt with the remaining shirts available to fans upon entry to the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Food trucks from Olivo Tacos, 15th and Chris, TNT Funnel Cakes, Inzombia coffee and more will fuel fans for the Opening Act and fans can participate in exciting pregame events like axe throwing, street hockey provided by the Chicago Blackhawks, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, bags/cornhole and more! The block party takes place at the intersection of Elm and Main St., outside of the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

This Week

IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves

Opening Act Block Party with Hard Rock Casino - Rockford; Opening Night at the BMO

Saturday, Oct. 22

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100,.5, and Rock River Current

Preview: First of 12 meetings this season, 8-3-0-1 head-to-head record last season

IceHogs vs. Manitoba Moose

IceHogs Postgame Skate - Bring Your Skates and Join the IceHogs after the Game

Sunday, Oct. 23

4:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5, and Rock River Current

Preview: Third of eight meetings this season, 1-1-0-0 head-to-head record

