Devils Assign Thompson to Utica

October 17, 2022







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today they have assigned Tyce Thompson to the Utica Comets.

Thompson, 23, is a fourth-round draft pick of the Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, he skated in 16 games for the Comets in the regular season scoring six goals and nine assists for 15 points. He also played in five playoff games where he registered one goal and one assist. He suited up in two NHL games with the Devils in the previous year but didn't register a point. Thompson, 6-foot-1, 180-lbs, skated three seasons at Providence College before turning pro during the culmination of the 2020-21 season.

In additional roster moves, the Comets announced they have loaned Xavier Parent to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

