Belpedio and MacEwen Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Louie Belpedio

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Zack MacEwen and defenseman Louie Belpedio from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Belpedio, 26, made his Phantoms debut on Saturday memorable by scoring the winning overtime goal at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with just 1.4 seconds remaining. The former Laval Rocket and Iowa Wild has played in 236 career AHL games scoring 26-56-82. Originally a Minnesota Round 3 selection in 2014 out of Miami (Ohio), Belpedio has also played in four career NHL games recording two assists. His last NHL game was February 16, 2021 for the Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings.

MacEwen, 26, leads the Phantoms in scoring after the team's first two away games scoring one goal with two assists last weekend. The Charlottetown, PEI native led the Flyers with 110 penalty minutes last year scoring 3-6-9 in 75 games after he was claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. The 6'3â³ forward has played in 130 career NHL games scoring 9-9-18 with Vancouver and Philadelphia and has also played in 157 career AHL games scoring 38-61-99 with the Utica Comets and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Next up for the Phantoms are the team's first home games of the year with a two-game series against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 as part of a season-opening four-game homestand.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.

T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

