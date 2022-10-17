Belleville Sens Sign Forward Tyler Hinam to PTO

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce the signing of forward Tyler Hinam to a professional tryout offer.

Hinam, 23, skated in 38 games with the Maine Mariners last season, registering 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists). Before his time in the ECHL, he appeared collegiately with Acadia University (USports), following a four-year QMJHL career with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Cape Breton Eagles, winning a President's Cup (QMJHL Championship) and Memorial Cup with the aforementioned Huskies during the 2018-19 campaign.

This latest deal marks a return to the Friendly City for the Cole Harbour, Novia Scotia native after he previously participated in training camp and both preseason contests with the organization earlier this month.

The Belleville Sens return to action this Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Rochester against the Americans. The Sens return home to CAA Arena on Friday, October 21, 2022, against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

