IceHogs Recall Wells and Perrott from Indy

October 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced the following players have been recalled from their loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL:

Defenseman Andrew Perrott and goaltender Dylan Wells.

Join the IceHogs' Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Oct. 22!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.

