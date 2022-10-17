IceHogs Recall Wells and Perrott from Indy
October 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced the following players have been recalled from their loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL:
Defenseman Andrew Perrott and goaltender Dylan Wells.
Join the IceHogs' Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Oct. 22!
The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.
