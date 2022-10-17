Penguins-Comets AHL Game Suspended

October 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced that this evening's game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Utica Comets has been suspended due to a power outage affecting the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium

The Comets lead, 2-1, with 2:43 remaining in the second period. The game will be completed at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.