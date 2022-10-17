Penguins-Comets AHL Game Suspended
October 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced that this evening's game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Utica Comets has been suspended due to a power outage affecting the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium
The Comets lead, 2-1, with 2:43 remaining in the second period. The game will be completed at a later date.
