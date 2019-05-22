Fort Myers Miracle to Host Inaugural 'Teddy Bear Toss' on June 7 to Benefit Golisano Children's Hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle are bringing a hockey tradition to Hammond Stadium on Friday, June 7, when the team will host its first Teddy Bear Toss to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida.

"The Teddy Bear Toss might be a hockey thing, but if it's for a good cause, then we'll gladly try it," said Chris Peters, president and general manager of the Fort Myers Miracle.

Miracle fans are asked to bring new, unwrapped teddy bears and stuffed toys of all shapes, sizes, species and characters. After the final out is recorded, fans can throw their stuffed animals onto the baseball field. Miracle players and staff will collect the bears, which will be donated to Golisano Children's Hospital and given to pediatric patients as a means of providing comfort and support during their hospital stay.

"The Florida Everblades have held a Teddy Bear Toss for the past 20 years, and it's been incredibly successful," Peters said. "Southwest Florida residents are known for their generosity, so we're hoping the community comes out to Hammond Stadium on June 7 with as many teddy bears as they can carry."

First pitch for the June 7 Miracle game is at 7 p.m. against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Postgame fireworks will follow the Teddy Bear Toss. General admission tickets start at $8.50 in advance or $10 on game day. For more information about baseball tickets and game-day promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

