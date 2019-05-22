Dunedin Seeks the Series Win in St. Lucie in a Morning Affair

May 22, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





BATS FALL FLAT: St. Lucie defeated Dunedin by the final of 3-0 in game three of the four game series. The Blue Jays were held to just two hits--off the bats of Cullen Large and Chavez Young, and had just one man reach second. RHP Tommy Wilson spun a fantastic game on the bump, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh and retiring 15 straight at one point. Jacob Zanon opened the scoring in the second with a homer to left. Blake Tiberi and Matt Winaker each drove in runs as well in the victory.

THIS MORNING'S MATCHUP: Dunedin takes on the St. Lucie Mets in the finale of the four game series at First Data Field in St. Lucie, FL. The Blue Jays swept their first doubleheader of the season on Monday and have won four of their last five. Dunedin comes into tonight's contest having won six of their last eight games and hold a small 1.5 lead over second place Daytona in the FSL North Division standings.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: The D-Jays come into play today holding a game and a half lead over second place Daytona in the FSL North Division standings. Coming into play tonight, the Blue Jays hold the third best winning perecentage in all of the FSL and the best overall winning percentage in all of the Toronto Organization.

EMBRACE THE GRIND: The Blue Jays just completed playing four games over a 24 hour time frame. This morning's game marks the first game in a stretch of 22 games being played over a 23 day span heading into the Florida State League All-Star break. Over the next four weeks, 12 games will be played at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium, 11 on the road and one game played in Bradenton against the Marauders considered a home game for the Blue Jays.

DOMINATING ON THE HILL: The pitching staff of the Blue Jays has notched top five rankings in key statistics in 2019. Coming into play today, the Blue Jays staff has posted the second best ERA (3.01), second lowest amount earned runs allowed (127), and walks surrendered (114) allowed in the Florida State League.

