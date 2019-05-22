Threshers Close out Series against Daytona with Extra-Inning Loss

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers held three separate leads on Wednesday night, but wrapped up a four-game series against the Daytona Tortugas with an 8-7, 10-inning loss at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The top of the 10th featured a sac fly from Daniel Brito to score Nick Maton to give Clearwater (22-24) a 7-6 advantage, but Luis Cedeno (0-1) issued three walks and hit a man in the bottom half of the frame to end the contest and finish the series with a 2-2 split.

The Threshers held a 6-3 edge going into the bottom of the eighth inning, but Zach Warren walked the first two batters to start the relief outing for the southpaw. The Tennessee product struck out Drew Mount and Hendrik Clementina to pull without an out of escaping the jam, but gave up a two-run double to left-handed batter Bruce Yari to pull Daytona (25-21) within a run.

Simon Muzziotti crashed into the wall on the play, and had to be removed from the game.

Warren still had a chance to get out of the inning with the lead, but Yonathan Mendoza poked a single to center to bring home Yari to tie the game at six.

The Threshers trailed early in the contest after mount hit a solo home run against Brown to lead off the second inning, but the visitors took advantage of three errors in the third stanza to push across three runs to gain the first lead of the night.

Dalton Guthrie started the inning with an infield single, and moved up to second during Ben Aklinski's first plate appearance. After Aklinski struck out, Muzziotti reached on an infield single to the left side, and an errant throw by Jonathan India allowed Guthrie to score the tying run.

Alec Bohm went down looking for the second out, and Jhailyn Ortiz sent a roller out to second that could have ended the inning, but Mendoza's throw to first sailed over Yari, which allowed Muzziotti to cross the dish.

Guthrie added a double in the two-run frame, extending the Threshers' extra-base-hit streak to 21 consecutive games.

Madison Stokes bounced a ball to the left side, but the throw to first was mishandled by Yari to keep the inning alive for Maton, who dropped a run-scoring single to right to complete the three-run rally.

The Tortugas plated runs in the third and fifth innings to knot the game at three apiece, but back-to-back RBI knocks from Muzziotti and Bohm gave Clearwater its second lead of the game.

Clearwater continues the 11-game road trip with game one of a four-game set against the Jupiter Hammerheads from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday night. It has yet to be determined who will take the mound for either side. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. with Threshers Live! The Pre-game Show on threshersbaseball.com.

