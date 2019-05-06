Fort Myers Miracle Postgame Concerts to Feature Music Stars Colton Dixon, Russell Dickerson and Uncle Kracker

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Rising stars in baseball and the music industry will be performing at Hammond Stadium this weekend as the Fort Myers Miracle host back-to-back postgame concerts.

Friday, May 10 is Faith and Family Night, an evening of faith and fellowship at Hammond Stadium capped by a performance from Colton Dixon. The singer-songwriter was a 2012 finalist on American idol and is a two-time winner of the Gospel Music Association's Dove Award for Best Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year.

On Saturday, May 11, Country Music Night and Party at the Park will feature country music on the loudspeakers between innings and a postgame concert with a pair of award-winning entertainers in Russell Dickerson and Uncle Kracker. Dickerson is a singer-songwriter whose debut album peaked at No. 5 on the country music charts, while Uncle Kracker is a singer-songwriter who blends country, rock and rap music, and several of his songs have peaked in the top 10 on multiple Billboard charts.

The Miracle's four-game homestand, which starts Wednesday, May 8, includes a number of family-friendly promotions, including Fort Myers Has Talent Night, CrossFit Night, Bark in the Park and a Royce Lewis bobblehead giveaway.

The following promotions are on tap for the homestand:

Wednesday, May 8 (6:30 p.m. vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs)

Books for Bats (recognition for schools that participated in the Miracle's reading and attendance challenge)

Thursday, May 9 (6:30 p.m. vs. Tampa Tarpons)

Fort Myers Has Talent Night (SWFL's most talented performers will showcase their skills) Thirsty Thursday ($1 and $2 beer specials) College Night ($5 tickets for students with valid ID) Nurses Night ($5 tickets by nurses with valid ID)

Friday, May 10 (6:30 p.m. vs. Tampa Tarpons)

Faith and Family Night (Postgame concert from American Idol finalist Colton Dixon) Postgame Fireworks Show (launches after the final out from right field; presented by Dairy Queen) CrossFit Night (Area CrossFit club members and enthusiasts will participate in athletic challenges between innings)

Saturday, May 11 (5 p.m. vs. Tampa Tarpons)

Country Music Night and Party at the Park (Country music will blare over Hammond Stadium's loudspeakers before a special postgame concert featuring Russell Dickerson and Uncle Kracker). Bark in the Park (dogs are welcome and receive treats upon arrival; Lee County Domestic Animal Services on site to discuss adoptions) Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,000 fans receive bobblehead of rising star and current Miracle player Royce Lewis; presented by Synovus Bank)

Hammond Stadium is located at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. General admission tickets start at $7.50 in advance or $9 on game day, with the exception of May 11, when tickets start at $18.

For more information about baseball tickets and game-day promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

