Flying Tigers Fly by Florida in Doubleheader Sweep

LAKELAND, FL: The Lakeland Flying Tigers put together a big offensive inning in both ends of a doubleheader sweep versus the Florida Fire Frogs, 6-0 and 6-2, on Monday evening at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Game 1: A Kody Clemens RBI groundout in the first inning held up until Lakeland added on in the sixth. Reynaldo Rivera's two-run homer started the five-run spurt from the Flying Tigers. A.J. Simcox tripled home a run as well. Rehabbing Detroit Tiger outfielder Christin Stewart added a sacrifice fly.

LHP Hayden Deal (2-2) pitched well, scattering eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts while allowing just one earned run in five innings on the hill.

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (3-2) shutout the Fire Frogs over 5 and 2/3's innings, side-stepping three hits and four walks in the process.

RHP Wladimir Pinto held Florida at bay to record the final four outs.

Game 2: Lakeland again started off with a first-inning tally, capitalizing on a sacrifice fly from Stewart that plated Cole Peterson, 1-0 Flying Tigers.

Four hits and a couple free passes given out by RHP Keith Weisenberg enabled Lakeland to strike for four runs in the second. Peterson drew a walk and Kody Clemens was hit by a pitch to force in two runs. Brady Policelli had an RBI knock. A Brock Deatherage sacrifice fly rounded out the scoring in that stanza.

Weisenberg (0-4) got four outs, surrendering five hits and five earned runs.

The Fire Frogs fought back with two runs in the fourth on a Greyson Jenista two-run double to make it 5-2 Flying Tigers.

A wild pitch from RHP Troy Bacon brought in Policelli with Deatherage up in the bottom of the fourth, putting Lakeland up four runs again, 6-2.

Bacon permitted a hit and a run while mixing in four punchouts over 2 and 2/3's frames. RHP Sean McLaughlin didn't allow a run over the final two innings.

RHP Billy Lescher (1-1) got the win in relief of RHP Burris Warner who gave up two hits and two runs over 3 and 1'3's stanzas. Lescher got the next five outs. RHP Jason Foley blanked Florida in the sixth and seventh.

Notes: Riley Unroe tripled in the first game and singled in the nightcap to extend his hitting streak to six-games and his on-base streak to a Fire Frogs season-high 15 contests. Jenista had two hits in the twin bill as well.

NEXT UP: Florida continues their series at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday evening. The same pitching matchup from last Wednesday's pitching duel in Kissimmee will take the mound as RHP Nolan Kingham (1-1, 3.32) faces off against Lakeland's RHP Tom de Blok (0-1, 3.60).

