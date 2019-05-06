Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Monday

JUPITER, Fla. - Monday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch in game 1 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader are seven innings long with a break in between games.

