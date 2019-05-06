Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Monday
May 6, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - Monday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch in game 1 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader are seven innings long with a break in between games.
Check out the St. Lucie Mets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2019
- Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Monday - St. Lucie Mets
- Stone Crabs Game Notes - Mon, May 6 vs Fort Myers - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- OF Aaron Hicks Joins Tarpons Tonight on Rehab Assignment - Tampa Tarpons
- Fort Myers Miracle Postgame Concerts to Feature Music Stars Colton Dixon, Russell Dickerson and Uncle Kracker - Fort Myers Miracle
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.