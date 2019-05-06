Campbell Shines, Walls Homers in 6-2 Win over Miracle

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Paul Campbell turned in a gem and Taylor Walls drove in three in his return from the injured list Monday, as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Fort Myers Miracle 6-1 at Charlotte Sports Park.

Campbell (3-3) went 6.2 innings for the second straight time against the Miracle (20-11), allowing one run on four hits. He struck out six and walked one.

The Stone Crabs (15-16) wasted no time jumping on Miracle starter Edwar Colina. Jim Haley and Walls started the bottom of the first with singles to right. After a Thomas Milone walk loaded the bases, Tanner Dodson pulled a two-run single to right to give Charlotte a 2-0 lead.

After the Miracle got a run back in the top of the second, Joey Roach walked before Seaver Whalen was hit by a pitch to put two on with one out. The runners then moved to second and third on a Haley groundout. The next batter was Walls, who lifted a sacrifice fly to left, which scored Roach to make it 3-1.

Leading by that margin in the bottom of the fourth, Roach led off the frame with a line drive double to the left field corner. Two batters later, Haley yanked a double to left to score Roach and make it 4-1. The next batter was Walls, who clocked a two-run homer to right to make it 6-1.

Simon Rosenblum-Larson allowed one run on three hits over 1.2 frames before Mikey York got the final two outs to seal the victory.

The Stone Crabs will go for the series win on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Brian Shaffer (0-0, 1.82) makes the start for Charlotte, against Bryan Sammons (3-0, 0.40) of the Miracle. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

