OF Aaron Hicks Joins Tarpons Tonight on Rehab Assignment

Tampa, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced that OF Aaron Hicks is scheduled to begin a rehabilitation assignment with the Tampa Tarpons tonight, May 6. The Tarpons will host the Dunedin Blue Jays, with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.

Hicks, 29, was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 28 with a strained left lower back. The San Pedro, California native recently returned to action, playing three games in Extended Spring Training last week, May 1-3.

Originally selected in the first round (14thoverall) by the Minnesota Twins in 2008, Hicks has not played in the Florida State League since 2011, when he batted .242 with five home runs and 38 RBI in 122 games with the Fort Myers Miracle.

