Stone Crabs Game Notes - Mon, May 6 vs Fort Myers

Winners in eight of their last 11 games, the Charlotte Stone Crabs start a three-game series with the Fort Myers Miracle Monday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Paul Campbell gets the nod for Charlotte, against RHP Edwar Colina of the Miracle.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network. .

HAMMERHEADS SALVAGE SUNDAY FINALE

The day after the Stone Crabs matched their largest win of the season, they suffered their largest defeat - losing 9-1 to the Jupiter Hammerheads at Charlotte Sports Park. The Charlotte bullpen surrendered eight runs over the final 6.1 innings.

OLD FRIENDS

The Stone Crabs begin a three-game set with the Fort Myers Miracle Monday, the third series between the local rivals in the first five weeks of the season. Fort Myers won 8 of 15 meetings in 2018, but the Stone Crabs have claimed four of the first seven games so far this year.

REINFORCEMENTS HAVE ARRIVED

After a reaching a season-high 12 inacive players on Wednesday, the Stone Crabs have received major reinforcements. In the last five days, Charlotte has added:

3 Top-30 prospects:

- OF/RHP Tanner Dodson (IL, hamstring)

- C Ronaldo Hernandez (temp. inactive list)

- SS Taylor Walls (IL, right quad)

No. 2 starting pitcher in terms of ERA

- RHP Tommy Romero (IL, back)

2 Major Leaguers on rehab:

- INF Matt Duffy (hamstring)

- RHP Jose De Leon (Tommy John surgery)

GOMEZ THE BEST OF THE WEEK

The Florida State League announced that Stone Crabs outfielder Moises Gomez has been named the league's Player of the Week. Over his last seven contests, Moises Gomez is 12-for-24 with 6 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI and 6 walks, raising his OPS from .484 to .740.

PITCHING PROWESS

The biggest reason for Charlotte's improvement this year has been their pitching. Since April 16, the Stone Crabs have pitched to a 2.93 ERA (52 ER in 159.2 IP), going 11-7 while lowering their season mark from 4.23 to 3.45. Over the last 16 games, the starting rotation had combined to go 4-2 with a 1.81 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.

(64.2 IP, 46 H, 13 ER, 20 BB, 51 K)

COMEBACK CRABS

Leads have not been safe in Stone Crabs games this season. Saturday marked the ninth comeback win for Charlotte, meaning they've held the lead from wire-to-wire only five times all season. The team that scores first is a stunning 14-16 in Charlotte games this year.

UNCLUTCH CRABS

Despite a clutch surge in Tampa and on Friday, the Stone Crabs regressed to 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position over the last two games. For the season, they are hitting .209/.289/.308 with runners on base and .205/.282/.299 with runners in scoring position, well below their season slash line of .235/.309/.329.

SCHEDULE MATTERS

The Stone Crabs began the season by playing the four best teams in the Florida State League for 17 straight games. This weekend, they completed a stretch of 13 straight games against losing clubs. The results correlate with the opponent:

Vs. Top 4 teams: 6-11

Vs. Losing teams: 8-5

