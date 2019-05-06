Cardinals Outduel Tortugas in Slugfest, 13-10

May 6, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Tortugas tied a season-high with 10 runs and set a year-best with 16 hits, however, it was not enough, as the Palm Beach Cardinals defeated Daytona, 13-10, in front of 1,683 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Monday night.

A slugfest from the get-go, Palm Beach (18-12) jumped out to a 13-3 lead through four-and-a-half innings.

The Cardinals pushed multiple runs across in each of the first five frames. In the first, Palm Beach grabbed a 2-0 lead on a sacrifice fly to left by C Julio Rodríguez (1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) and a double steal that saw 3B Yariel González (3-5, 2 R, 2B) swipe home on the back end. An inning later, the Redbirds made it a 5-0 affair thanks to a run-scoring ground out off the bat of SS Michael Perri (2-5, R, 2B, RBI) and a two-run shot to left by DH Zach Kirtley (2-5, R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, SO) - his third of the year.

Daytona (14-16) showed fight early, too, in the bottom of the second. The Tortugas tallied three unearned runs in the frame on a throwing error, as well as an RBI single by 2B Alejo Lopez (1-5, RBI, SO) and a double from 3B Jonathan India (1-2, 2B, RBI, SO).

With the score now 5-3, Palm Beach erupted for eight unanswered runs over the next three innings. In the third, Rodríguez laced a solo home run to left - his third of the year - to put the Cards up, 6-3. A two-run double by Kirtley to left later in the frame stretched their advantage to five at 8-3. The Redbirds added two more in the fourth on a double by 2B Nick Dunn (2-5, R, 2B, RBI) and a wild pitch. 1B Luken Baker (2-4, R, 2 RBI, BB) brought the visitor's total to a baker's dozen during the fifth with a two-RBI knock to center.

Like they have all season, the Tortugas refused to go without a fight, scoring seven-straight runs to finish the night. The comeback trail began in the bottom of the fifth inning, as CF Stuart Fairchild (2-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI) cut the deficit to 13-4 with a bases-loaded RBI single to left. LF Lorenzo Cedrola (2-5, 2 R, 2 3B, 3 RBI, SO) then proceeded to clear the bags with a three-run triple into the left-centerfield gap. After a change in pitchers, C Mark Kolozsvary (2-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) capped off the six-run frame with a two-run home run - his second of 2019 - just underneath the videoboard in left-center.

The game remained 13-9 until the bottom of the ninth when Daytona scratched across one final tally. Cedrola poked a two-out triple down the right-field line and came across to score on a double to left by Kolozsvary.

RHP Zach Prendergast (3.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 SO) - who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Monday - earned his first win of the year for Palm Beach in relief. Daytona's RHP Michael Byrne (3.0 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 9 ER, SO) suffered his second defeat of the season. RHP Tommy Parsons (4.0+ IP, 12 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) did not receive a decision for the Cardinals in his Florida State League debut.

The Tortugas will look to even the series tomorrow evening, as LHP Reiver Sanmartin (1-2, 5.28 ERA) is expected to take the ball in game two. Palm Beach is scheduled to counter with RHP Ángel Rondón (3-1, 2.02 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Tuesday night's game can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

It will be a Silver Sluggers Night presented by MetCare at the ballpark tomorrow, as fans of the Tortugas' exclusive 60-and-older club receive a free drink, discounted Michelob Ultras, and a reserved ticket as a part of their membership. Tortugas' players and coaches will also don special pink-tinted uniforms as a part of Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Imaging Centers.

Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

