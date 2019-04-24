Fort Myers Miracle Go Hollywood with April 25-28 Homestand

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle hope to continue pushing toward first place with a four-game homestand filled with fun promotions for the whole family.

Beginning Thursday, the Miracle will play four home games against the Palm Beach Cardinals, which currently have the best record across both divisions of the Florida State League.

With several MLB prospects on the Miracle roster, including former No. 1 overall draft pick Royce Lewis, the Miracle have become one of the hottest tickets in town, averaging 2,523 fans per game.

The following promotions are on tap for this weekend's series against the Cardinals:

Thursday, April 25 (6:30 p.m.)

Mr. Rogers Sweater Night ($5 tickets for fans wearing a sweater; sweater contest)

Thirsty Thursday ($1 and $2 beer specials)

College Night ($5 tickets for students with valid ID)

Friday, April 26 (6:30 p.m.)

Appearance by "Smalls" from The Sandlot (meet-and-greet with actor Thomas Guiry)

Postgame Fireworks Show (launches after the final out from right field)

Lee County Employee Appreciation Night (free tickets for county government employees and their families with valid ID)

Books for Bats (recognition for schools that participated in the Miracle's reading and attendance challenge)

Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m.)

Harry Potter Night (come dressed as a Harry Potter character; costume contest; Butterbeer at the concession stand; pre-game demonstration by FGCU's quidditch team)

Bark in the Park (dogs are welcome and receive treats upon arrival; Lee County Domestic Animal Services on site to discuss adoptions)

Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,000 fans receive bobblehead of rising star and former Miracle player Alex Kirilloff)

Russian Bar Trio (two-time America's Got Talent favorites perform)

Asia Fest (special pre-game performance celebrating Asian culture)

Sunday, April 28 (1 p.m.)

DQ Family Sunday (free ticket offer through participating Dairy Queen restaurants)

Pre-Game Catch and Post-Game Run the Bases (fans can play catch on the field from noon to 12:30 p.m.; children 12 and under can run the bases after the game)

Sway's Birthday Party (Miracle mascot will celebrate his birthday with all of his mascot friends)

Classic Car Day (check out the hottest classic cars in the parking lot at CenturyLink Sports Complex)

Hammond Stadium is located at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. General admission tickets start at $7.50 in advance or $9 on game day.

For more information about baseball tickets and game-day promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

