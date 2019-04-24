Wild Walk-Off Caps Tortugas Sweep of Blue Jays

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Thanks to a dropped third strike, a double, and a pair of errors, the Daytona Tortugas stunned the Dunedin Blue Jays to walk-off with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings in front of 2,175 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the 10th with the tying run at third and down to his final strike, 3B Jonathan India (1-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) swung and missed at a pitch in the dirt. However, the throw down to first base - which would have ended the game - sailed wide and ended up in right field. RF Andy Sugilio (0-5, R, 2 SO) scored from third to knot the contest up at five.

On the very next pitch, 1B Bruce Yari (1-2, 2B) - who had entered the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth - whacked an offering into the right-centerfield gap. As India raced towards third, the ball squirted past both the center and right fielder and rolled to the wall. The defensive miscue enabled the 22-year-old to score from first and sent the Tortugas home with a 6-5 victory.

Thanks to the long ball, Daytona had initially jumped out to a 4-1 lead. Following a two-out single by 2B Alejo Lopez (1-5, R, SO) in the first, India cranked a laser to sailed on top of the batting cages in left for a two-run home run. The blast - his third of the year - gave the 'Tugas an early 2-0 advantage.

After Dunedin pulled to within one on an RBI double by LF Norberto Obeso (1-4, 2B, RBI, SO), Daytona left the yard again in the fourth. With one on and one out, C Hendrik Clementina (3-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) clobbered the first pitch of the at-bat over the manual scoreboard in left for a two-run clout. The homer - his first of the campaign - stretch the Tortuga lead to 4-1.

Much like Daytona, the Blue Jays used the gopher ball to draw even. Following a leadoff walk in the seventh, SS Logan Warmoth (3-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) crushed a two-run blast - his second of the year - over the same scoreboard in left to make it a 4-3 affair. The very next inning, 1B Ryan Noda (1-4, R, HR, RBI, BB) lofted a fly ball to deep right-centerfield. His shot carried just over the fence for a solo shot - his second of 2019 - to even the contest up at four.

The Blue Jays had grabbed their first lead of the night in the top of the 10th thanks to a sacrifice fly to center by 3B Cullen Large (1-4, RBI, SO).

Neither starter received a decision on Wednesday night. RHP Michael Byrne (5.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 4 SO) left in line for the win after five innings of one-run ball for Daytona. Dunedin's RHP Justin Dillon (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 6 SO) surrendered a pair of home runs.

RHP Mac Sceroler (3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) suffered a blown save, but battled back to collect his second win of the season. It was a tough-luck defeat for Dunedin's RHP Matt Shannon (2.2 IP, H, 2 R, BB, 2 SO) who yielded a pair of unearned runs for his second loss.

