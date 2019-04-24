Flying Tigers Win Rubber Game 10-4 over Mets
April 24, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers exploded for eight runs over the sixth and seventh innings in a 10-4 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday at Joker Marchant Stadium.
The Flying Tigers led 2-0 after five innings. They scored five runs on four hits in the sixth, highlighted by Brady Policelli's RBI triple. He was then knocked in by Kody Clemens to put Lakeland up 7-0.
The Mets made a game of it in the top of the seventh by scoring four runs. Blake Tiberi slugged a two-run double to get the Mets on the board. Jacob Zanon followed with a two-run single to make it 7-4.
Lakeland pulled away by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Mets reliever Ryley Gilliam struck out the first two batters of the inning but the Flying Tigers ripped off four straight hits, including a two-run triple by Luke Burch that made it 10-4.
Lakeland starting pitcher Elvin Rodriguez held the Mets to three hits over five scoreless innings. Rodriguez has not allowed a run over his last three starts (16.0 innings).
Mets starter Tommy Wilson pitched well in the loss. He scattered six hits and three runs (two earned) over 5.1 innings.
Zanon went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBI. He reached base four times.
Tiberi was 1 for 3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run from the leadoff spot.
Luis Carpio went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run.
The Mets (10-10) return to First Data Field on Thursday to start a seven-game home stand that will span eight days. First up is a meeting with the Florida Fire Frogs (7-13). Thursday's game begins at 6:30 p.m. It's Dollar Night with $1 beer (8 oz. cans of Bud and Bud Light) $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2019
- Flying Tigers Win Rubber Game 10-4 over Mets - St. Lucie Mets
- Miranda's Three Hits Not Enough In 3-1 Loss - Fort Myers Miracle
- Chester, Campbell Lift Stone Crabs Past Tarpons 5-3 - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Threshers Fire on All Cylinders in Rubber-Match Victory - Clearwater Threshers
- Threshers Thrash Florida, 13-1 - Florida Fire Frogs
- 'Tugas Seven-Game Homestand Continues Through Weekend - Daytona Tortugas
- 'Tugas Seven-Game Homestand Continues Through Weekend - Daytona Tortugas
- Mets Back Home for 7 Games in 8 Days - St. Lucie Mets
- Fort Myers Miracle Go Hollywood with April 25-28 Homestand - Fort Myers Miracle
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.