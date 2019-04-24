Flying Tigers Win Rubber Game 10-4 over Mets

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers exploded for eight runs over the sixth and seventh innings in a 10-4 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Flying Tigers led 2-0 after five innings. They scored five runs on four hits in the sixth, highlighted by Brady Policelli's RBI triple. He was then knocked in by Kody Clemens to put Lakeland up 7-0.

The Mets made a game of it in the top of the seventh by scoring four runs. Blake Tiberi slugged a two-run double to get the Mets on the board. Jacob Zanon followed with a two-run single to make it 7-4.

Lakeland pulled away by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Mets reliever Ryley Gilliam struck out the first two batters of the inning but the Flying Tigers ripped off four straight hits, including a two-run triple by Luke Burch that made it 10-4.

Lakeland starting pitcher Elvin Rodriguez held the Mets to three hits over five scoreless innings. Rodriguez has not allowed a run over his last three starts (16.0 innings).

Mets starter Tommy Wilson pitched well in the loss. He scattered six hits and three runs (two earned) over 5.1 innings.

Zanon went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBI. He reached base four times.

Tiberi was 1 for 3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run from the leadoff spot.

Luis Carpio went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run.

The Mets (10-10) return to First Data Field on Thursday to start a seven-game home stand that will span eight days. First up is a meeting with the Florida Fire Frogs (7-13). Thursday's game begins at 6:30 p.m. It's Dollar Night with $1 beer (8 oz. cans of Bud and Bud Light) $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

