Threshers Fire on All Cylinders in Rubber-Match Victory

April 24, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers clinched the three-game set against the Florida Fire Frogs with an emphatic, 13-1 victory at Spectrum Field on Wednesday afternoon. The win gives the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate three consecutive series victories after dropping the first three series of the season, and has the Threshers finish the six-game homestand with a 4-2 mark.

Damon Jones allowed an RBI single to Kevin Josephina in the second inning, but that would be the only damage done by Florida (7-13) throughout the course of the day. The Threshers' southpaw allowed the run on three hits, three walks and six strikeouts across 4.2 frames in the no-decision.

Clearwater (8-12) knotted the game at a run apiece due to a wild pitch in the third, scoring Jose Gomez for the first tally of the game.

The home team broke the game open by sending 10 men to the plate in a four-run fourth by pushing across the runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batter against Keith Weisenberg (0-3).

Jake Scheiner started things out with a single on the first pitch of the frame, and advanced to second on Simon Muzziotti's bunt single. After Danny Mayer flew out to left for the first out, Ben Aklinski poked a line drive to left to score Scheiner for the go-ahead run.

The line kept moving for the Threshers with Colby Fitch getting hit by a pitch to load the bases for Gomez, who deposited an RBI single to right, scoring Aklinski. Daniel Brito worked a walk to force home Aklinski, and Dalton Guthrie drove home his first run of the game with an infield single to third, plating Fitch.

The onslaught continued with a six-run fifth against reliever Cutter Dyals. The Threshers sent 12 batters to the dish, with six coming away with hits, two taking free passes, and on man hit by a pitch.

Two more runners touched home in the seventh, starting with Guthrie's first home run of the season. Muzziotti added an RBI fielder's choice to end the scoring for the day.

Clearwater collected a season-high, 16 hits in the blowout, with seven extra-base hits (five doubles, a triple and a long ball).

The 12-run cushion was more than sufficient for the Threshers' bullpen, as the combination of Luis Ramirez (1-0) and Connor Brogdon limited the Fire Frogs to just one hit over the final 4.1 innings, picking up four strikeouts along the way.

With 10 more punch outs by the pitching staff, Clearwater has collected 225 through the first 20 games on the mound.

The Threshers will take Wednesday's momentum into game one of a four-game series against the Tampa Tarpons at George M. Steinbrenner Field beginning Thursday night. It has yet to be determined who will take the mound for either side. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. with Threshers Live! The Pregame Show on threshersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.