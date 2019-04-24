Chester, Campbell Lift Stone Crabs Past Tarpons 5-3

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Carl Chester drove in a pair of runs with three hits and Paul Campbell turned in a quality start to lift the Charlotte Stone Crabs past the Tampa Tarpons 5-3 at Charlotte Sports Park Wednesday.

Chester also notched two doubles and scored twice in the Stone Crabs' (7-13) victory. Campbell (2-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out three and walking two.

Charlotte erased a pair of deficits to take down the Tarpons (8-12) and salvage the series finale. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Jim Haley reached base on a throwing error before Chester singled. After a double play, Garrett Whitley doubled down the third base line to tie the game at one. The next batter was Thomas Milone, who rocketed a ground-rule double to right to give Charlotte a 2-1 lead.

However, Tampa re-gained the lead in the top of the fourth. After two singles and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out, Campbell made a tough play to get the force at home. With one out, Jason Lopez singled on a squibber to third before Haley threw the ball away, allowing two runs to come in and make it 3-2 Tampa.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the sixth, Haley singled to right with two outs. After a pitching change, Chester pulled a double to left to score Haley tie it up at three. Zach Rutherford followed with an RBI single to center to chase home Chester and make it 4-3 Charlotte.

The Crabs tacked on another run in the eighth on another Chester double to cap the scoring at 5-3.

Orlando Romero and Simon Rosenblum-Larson combined to go three scoreless innings in relief. Rosenblum-Larson recorded the final four outs to notch his first save.

The Stone Crabs will now travel to Lakeland to begin a four-game series with the Flying Tigers at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Riley O'Brien (1-0, 2.35) will make the first start for Charlotte. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

