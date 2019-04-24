'Tugas Seven-Game Homestand Continues Through Weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas continue their seven-game homestand on Thursday, April 25, closing out the stretch with a four-contest set against the Bradenton Marauders, High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Among the highlights are the First Responders Night, the annual Guns N' Hoses softball games, a t-shirt giveaway, and postgame fireworks.

The series gets underway on April 25 with a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. Fans are encouraged to come out an join the biggest party in Central Florida, as draft beers and fountain sodas can be purchased for just one dollar all-night long. First pitch for the lid-lifter is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Daytona's Best Dressed Friday promotion continues on April 26 with our First Responders Night presented by Daytona Dodge. To show appreciation for the various men and women of Central Florida who serve as law enforcement and correction officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMT's, and other first responders, Tortugas' players and coaches will don specialty uniforms that will be auctioned off online over the weekend. The festivities start early with the team's Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing. From 5:30 p.m. until first pitch, patrons can enjoy buy one, get one Kona beer products and Bud Light. Friday also marks the Tortugas' Girl Scouts Sleepover Night featuring exclusive ticket and meal options for local troops. Those who participate will be able to enjoy a postgame sleepover on the Jackie Robinson Ballpark field. Finally - like all Friday night home games - fans are advised to hang around until the final out to enjoy a fantastic Postgame Fireworks display. That evening's ballgame is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

The fun and festivities roll along on with a Shell-tastic Saturday on April 27. As a part of our First Responders Weekend, ticket holders are encouraged to get to the ballpark early to cheer on local firefighters and police officers in our annual Guns N' Hoses Softball Game. There will be special events around the ballpark prior to the game and following the final pitch of the evening fans will be treated to yet another marvelous Postgame Fireworks show. Saturday's affair is set to start at 7:05 p.m.

On Sunday, April 28, the seven-game homestand comes to an end with our Astronomy Night presented by the Museum of Arts and Sciences (MOAS). Fans are implored to get to The Jack early, as the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a special Astronomy-themed t-shirt. Following the game, those in attendance can stick around and enjoy an astronomy class taught by experts from the MOAS on the stadium turf. Much like every Sunday home contest, it will be another Tiny Tugas Night featuring special activities and experiences for all members and Kids Run the Bases following the contest. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Thursday: LHP Domingo Robles (2-2, 3.13 ERA) vs. LHP Reíver Sanmartín (0-1, 3.80 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Friday: RHP Aaron Shortridge (2-0, 1.17 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Lillie (0-0, 3.74 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Saturday: LHP Oddy Nuñez (0-1, 4.95 ERA) vs. LHP Packy Naughton (2-1, 1.90 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Sunday: RHP Max Kranick (0-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Orewiler (0-1, 0.53 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

