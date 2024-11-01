Foreurs in WildTown for a Saturday Night Kitchen Party

November 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The red-hot Wildcats were cooled off a bit Thursday night in Saint John, but are 9-2 in their last 11 games. The Cats still sit #1 of 60 teams in the CHL rankings as they host the Val-d'Or Foreurs in their only Avenir Centre appearance of the season on Saturday night.

Yoan Loshing leads the Cats with 19 points (9G, 10A), followed closely by Julius Sumpf with 18 (6G, 12A). Alex Mercier leads the goal scoring parade with 11, while Flames prospect Etienne Morin is tops in assists with 13.

Current QMJHL Player of Week Jacob Steinman is a wall in the net with 8 wins, 2.04 GAA and .932 save %.

Fans are encouraged to dress up for an Atlantic Kitchen Party - plaids, sou'westers, jeans, whatever is comfortable & fun for a downhome dance! Toe-tapping music provided by Jean-François Moreau, Gary Gallant, Phil McNally & Matt Hayes.

Val-d'Or sit 7th in the Western Conference and 16th overall with 4 wins and 10 losses so far. Nathan Baril leads the Foreurs with 11 points (5G,6A). Alex Durocher and Philippe Veilleux are right behind Baril with 10 points apiece (3G, 7A). Goalie Cédric Massé has all 4 Val-d'Or wins while sporting a respectable 2.98 GAA and .907 save &

Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee. Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY NIGHT

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is the new CCM "Moncton Wildcats" hoodie - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #3 MACKINNON.

Dylan MacKinnon will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

