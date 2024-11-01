Rousseau Steals One from Rouyn-Noranda

November 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax, Nova Scotia - QMJHL game between the Halifax Mooseheads and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on November 1, 2024, at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

There is no doubt that Mathis Rousseau is the best goaltender in the QMJHL and it was case in point on Friday night at Scotiabank Centre where he was serenaded by 8000+ fans chanting his name in a 2-1 shootout victory over Rouyn-Noranda.

The overage netminder was nearly unbeatable with 48 saves through regulation and overtime while going a perfect three-for-three in the shootout to earn the first star of the game. The Mooseheads were heavily outplayed, especially in the first 40 minutes of action that saw the home team outshot 33-5, but it was the stellar play of Rousseau that allowed Halifax to take a 1-0 lead into the final period of regulation.

Rookie Danny Walters scored his first home-ice goal in his hometown when he buried the perfect feed from fellow rookie Amelio Santini midway through the middle stanza. That stood as the only offense for either side until the Huskies finally cracked Rousseau on their 41st shot of the game when Bill Zonnon posted up at the top of the crease and deflected a point shot to tie the game 1-1 at the 6:38 mark of the third period.

Rouyn-Noranda chose to play a cautious overtime frame and did not put much pressure on the Herd, despite having a dominant amount of puck possession time. That poor strategy played into the hands of the Moose who were more than happy to take their chances in the shootout with Rousseau at his best between the pipes. The goalie was perfect on the three Rouyn-Noranda attempts and Liam Kilfoil played the role of hero by sniping a beautiful goal to end it on the third Halifax shot.

Final shots in the game were 49-18 Huskies and the crowd took over with the Rousseau chants once again as they anxiously predicted his name to be called as the first star.

The game saw the return to the lineup of both Captain Brady Schultz and forward Shawn Carrier from the injured list. Unfortunately, Carrier suffered an upper body during the second period and played sparingly the rest of the night. He will have his upper body injury reassessed prior to the next game and is considered day-to-day.

The win snapped a three-game slide by the Moose who were coming off an unfavourable road trip from last weekend and improved their record to 8-6-2-0 with another tough matchup on the way this Sunday at Scotiabank Centre. The CHL's #1 ranked Moncton Wildcats will visit at 3pm for Kids Day in Moose Country. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.