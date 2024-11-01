Charlottetown Islanders Best Cape Breton Eagles in Thrilling Finish

November 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A dramatic, last-second goal by F Egor Goriunov lifted the Charlottetown Islanders over the Cape Breton Eagles in a high-energy 4-3-win Friday night at the Eastlink Centre.

With just 3 seconds left in regulation, Goriunov completed a stellar performance with his 2nd goal of the night, sealing the victory and breaking Cape Breton's winning streak.

This matchup, dubbed the "Battle of the Islands," was intense from the start. The Isles came in determined to stop the Eagles' momentum, while G Nicolas Ruccia, playing against his former team for the first time and was dialed in with emotions running high.

The first period saw Charlottetown setting the tone with physical play and taking the lead at 10:56 when F Alexis Michaud converted a slick pass from Goriunov.

The Eagles answered with a goal by F Joseph Henneberry, assisted by F Cam Squires. Just minutes later, F Jacob Newcombe capitalized shorthanded to give Cape Breton a 2-1 edge.

But the Isles responded before the period ended, with F Mathis Valente tipping in a shot after gritty work by F Kyle Powers and D Anton Topilnyckyj. The teams headed into intermission tied 2-2, setting up an intense 2nd frame.

In the 2nd, Charlottetown's discipline was put to the test. With a questionable goalie interference call against Powers and a high-sticking penalty on Goriunov, the Isles faced a dangerous 5-on-3 power play. Squires cashed in, putting Cape Breton back in the lead, 3-2.

Charlottetown showed resilience, though, and at 9:05, Goriunov leveled the score again assisted by F Matt Butler and Michaud. This marked Goriunov's 2nd goal of the season and solidified his standout performance as he created numerous scoring chances.

Entering the third period tied 3-3, Charlottetown came out on the front foot, pressing hard and controlling the tempo.

The Islanders' relentless forechecking and solid backchecking stifled Cape Breton's offensive efforts, with Charlottetown outshooting them 11-2 in the final period.

Despite the dominance, the game seemed destined for overtime. Until a perfectly executed play by Michaud found Goriunov with seconds left, and he didn't miss. The puck hit the back of the net, sending the Eastlink Centre crowd into a frenzy as the Isles won the shot battle 35-22 and claimed the 4-3 victory.

With this win, Charlottetown delivered a statement and halted Cape Breton's winning ways, proving they're not to be taken for granted this season. The Isles will face the Eagles again tomorrow night for what's sure to be another high-energy contest.

3 Stars of the Game were

1- Egor Goriunov

2- Alexis Michaud

3- Anton Topilnyckyj

