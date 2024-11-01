Student-Athletes of the Month Named for October 2024

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to recognize the outstanding dedication and remarkable achievements of its top student-athletes during the month of October 2024. This monthly recognition is a testament to the exemplary excellence and determination demonstrated by student-athletes in all QMJHL markets.

These deserving recipients are carefully selected by the academic advisors of the league's 18 teams, who play a key role in supporting student-athletes on their educational journey. They are first-hand witnesses to the considerable sacrifices made by these players in their quest for academic success.

Over the past 17 years, the QMJHL and its member teams have supported countless student-athletes as they strive to achieve academic excellence, while maintaining their passion for high-level hockey.

Équipe | Team Joueur | Player Programme | Program Institution | Academic establishment

Titan Acadie-Bathurst Mathis Langevin Formation générale CÉGEP à distance

Drakkar Baie-Comeau Mathys Routhier Sciences humaines CÉGEP Baie-Comeau

Armada Blainville-Boisbriand Matéo Nobert Grade 12 Northern Pre-University

Eagles Cap-Breton Romain L'italien Secondaire 5 Académie Les Estacades

Islanders Charlottetown Maxwell Jardine Business Degree PEI University

Saguenéens Chicoutimi Alex Huang Sciences de la nature CÉGEP de Chicoutimi

Voltigeurs Drummondville Luke Woodworth Général Université de Frédéricton

Olympiques Gatineau Gabriel Séguin Sciences humaines CÉGEP de l'Outaouais

Mooseheads Halifax Patrick McNab Grade 12 Woodlawn High School

Wildcats Moncton Isaiah Shantz Science University of New Brunswick

Remparts Québec Loïc Goyette Sc. humaines - administration CÉGEP Limoilou

Océanic Rimouski Anthony Paré Sciences humaines CÉGEP de Rimouski

Huskies Rouyn-Noranda Samuel Rousseau Tremplin DEC Cégep à distance

Sea Dogs Saint John Olivier Duhamel Secondaire 5 Académie Les Estacades

Cataractes Shawinigan Mathieu Plante Sc. hum. Gestion des affaires CÉGEP Shawinigan

Phoenix Sherbrooke Elias Pedrotti Grade 12 - Sciences Northern Pre-University

Foreurs Val-d'Or Connor Macey Construction Management St-Mary's University

Tigres Victoriaville Mathis Aguilar Technique compt. et gestion CÉGEP Victoriaville

