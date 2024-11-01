"Win Your Maxi Backyard Rink" Contest Unveiled

November 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







BOUCHERVILLE, QC - The QMJHL is proud to partner with its official grocer partner, Maxi, for the fourth edition of the "Win your Maxi backyard rink" contest.

"Year after year, I am impressed by the impact of this contest and how much it speaks to our fans. Thanks to our partner, Maxi, two families could win an outdoor skating rink and enjoy it during the holiday season and throughout the winter. In addition, they could meet several players from their favorite team. I can't wait to meet the winning families this year," shared QMJHL Chief Marketing Officer Karl Jahnke.

The contest runs from November 1 to 22, 2024. To enter the contest, participants (18 years and older) are invited to send a short video of their backyard with the reasons why they are huge junior hockey fans and why they deserve to win one of the two outdoor rinks by uploading their stories and vides at https://bit.ly/gagnetaglacemaxi.

"At Maxi, we are proud to once again partner with the QMJHL to offer this incredible gift to families who are passionate about hockey. Offering an outdoor ice rink means offering unforgettable family moments during the Holidays, and that is priceless! We are delighted to bring this joy to two families thanks to "Win your Maxi backyard rink" contest, and we can't wait to meet them », says Patrick Blanchette, vice-president, Maxi.

Visit www.lhjmq.qc.ca to consult the contest rules.

