Eagles Fall to Isles in Dying Seconds

November 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The game started slow, and the breakthrough didn't come until after the halfway mark of the opening period- but sparking a sequence of four goals in eight minutes. Alexis Michaud converted on a pass from Goriunov and put the puck over Milota to open the scoring. The Eagles countered when Squires capitalized on a turnover, sent the puck to Henneberry who beat Ruccia to even the score. Newcombe's shorthanded goal came less than two minutes later, after he and Henneberry worked their way up the ice from the defensive zone- Newcombe elected to keep on a two on one and gave the Eagles the lead.

Charlottetown tied the game with 72 seconds left in the opening frame, when Mathis Valente was able to score from the short side of Milota. Period two saw the teams trade goals again- the Eagles retaking the lead on a Squires power play shot through traffic, Charlottetown equalizing when Goriunov pushed the puck over the goal line in the blue paint.

After an evenly played forty minutes, Charlottetown took control of the game in the last period, outshooting the Eagles 11-2. The 11th shot was the dagger. The play started when Michaud worked his way up the right wing, circle the net and fed it to Goriunov at the hash marks.The Russian forward buried the shot by Milota with under four seconds left, clinching the win for the home team.

The rematch between these two teams goes tomorrow night in Charlottetown! Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/OSuEF and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

- Egor Goriunov's second goal of the night, with less than four seconds to play, gave the Charlottetown Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles Friday night. It was a back and forth game that saw neither team ever hold a two goal lead.

-Joey Henneberry paced the Eagles attack with a goal and two assists, while Cam Squires scored and added an assist, and Jacob Newcombe scored short handed.

- Former Eagles Nicolas Ruccia goaltender played his old team for the first time, picking up the win stopping 19 of 22 shots. Jakub Milota stopped 31 of 35 in the loss.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Egor Goriunov (Charlottetown) 2 goals, 1 assist

2. Alexis Michaud (Charlottetown) 1 goal, 2 assists

3. Anton Topilnyckyj (Charlottetown) 2 assists, +1

