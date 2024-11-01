Eagles Look to Rebound in Rematch with Islanders

November 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles won't have to wait long to try to avenge a heartbreaking loss in Charlottetown.

The Eagles and Islanders will face off for the second time this season, 24 hours removed from a first meeting that saw Egor Goriunov score the winning goal with under four seconds to play. It was Goriunov's second of the night. Charlottetown took the opening game 4-3.

The top lines drove the offense for both teams in the opening game of the weekend set. Goriunov scored twice while adding an assist, while his linemate Alexis Michaud had a goal and two assists. For the Eagles, each of the top trio of Cam Squires, Joey Henneberry, and Jacob Newcombe hit the back of the net, with Henneberry registering three points.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown, PEI

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/OSuEF

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31243/

