Cats Sink Drakkar in 5, Move on to Semis
April 19, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
It wasn't easy but the Wildcats eventually completed the task at hand - defeating & eliminating the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in Game 5 in front of 2,500 loud, honking fans at the Centre sportif Alcoa on Friday night.
The Cats built a 2-0 1st period lead on goals by Adam Fortier-Gendron (1st) and Juraj Pekarcik (5th). The 2nd period went to plan as well, with Moncton adding 2 more - Markus Vidicek (2nd) and Julius Sumpf (7th).
The 3rd period was a bit bumpier. The Drakkar stormed back for 4 straight goals in a 9-minute span. But just 19 seconds after coming all the way back, the Drakkar found themselves trailing again - Preston Lounsbury potted his 3rd of the playoffs on a fast break rush. The 5th Cats goal held up as the Drakkar pressed late - they had 16 of their 23 shots in the 3rd period.
Caleb Desnoyers had a 3-assist night, adding to his lead atop the QMJHL Playoff scoring race. Desnoyers has 20 points (6G, 14A) and is 6 ahead of Shawinigan's Matvei Gridin (6G, 8A).
Cats keeper Rudy Guimond held the fort for the win, stopping 19 of 23 shots. The Wildcats threw 36 shots at Baie-Comeau's Lucas Beckman, who kept the game in range for Drakkar comeback.
THREE STARS:
Matyas Melovsky, BAC (3A)
Louis-Charles Plourde, BAC (1G, 2A)
#15 VINCENT COLLARD (2A)
The Cats wrapped up the Round 2 series and now await official word from the QMJHL on opponent & upcoming game dates. Dates & Round 3 ticket info will be shared with fans when all is confirmed.
