Forbes Makes History in Honker Loss to Bismarck

August 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







Honkers second baseman Jackson Forbes (San Diego St) etched his name into the record books in game two of the series in Bismarck. Forbes' fifth inning walk made it a 38th straight game reaching base. The freshman passed Torre Tyson's previous record of 37 set in 1996. Rochester could not overcome a slow start, however, ultimately falling in the ballgame 6-2.

Rochester took an early lead on a throwing error, Benjamin Rosengard (Rice) stole third and advanced home when the throw sailed into left field.

Bismarck pulled in front with a three-run second inning, scoring twice on a Rochester throwing error and adding another with a Cole Roberts (Loyola Marymount) double.

The Honkers cut the deficit to one in the fifth, Zach Meddings (Delta) lined a base hit to left to plate Wyatt Rogers. (Minnesota St Mankato)

Bismarck added a run in the bottom half on a wild pitch and scored two more in the seventh on a Ben Teel (Montevallo) single and Honker error.

Rochester could not quite get the bats going in the ballgame, held to just six hits on the night.

With the loss the Honkers fall to 28-31 on the summer and 13-14 on the second half. They resume the four-game set with Bismarck tomorrow, first pitch from Bismark Municipal Ballpark at 6:35. The game can be streamed on the Rochester Honkers Radio Network.

