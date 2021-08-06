Forbes Makes History in Honker Loss to Bismarck
August 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
Honkers second baseman Jackson Forbes (San Diego St) etched his name into the record books in game two of the series in Bismarck. Forbes' fifth inning walk made it a 38th straight game reaching base. The freshman passed Torre Tyson's previous record of 37 set in 1996. Rochester could not overcome a slow start, however, ultimately falling in the ballgame 6-2.
Rochester took an early lead on a throwing error, Benjamin Rosengard (Rice) stole third and advanced home when the throw sailed into left field.
Bismarck pulled in front with a three-run second inning, scoring twice on a Rochester throwing error and adding another with a Cole Roberts (Loyola Marymount) double.
The Honkers cut the deficit to one in the fifth, Zach Meddings (Delta) lined a base hit to left to plate Wyatt Rogers. (Minnesota St Mankato)
Bismarck added a run in the bottom half on a wild pitch and scored two more in the seventh on a Ben Teel (Montevallo) single and Honker error.
Rochester could not quite get the bats going in the ballgame, held to just six hits on the night.
With the loss the Honkers fall to 28-31 on the summer and 13-14 on the second half. They resume the four-game set with Bismarck tomorrow, first pitch from Bismark Municipal Ballpark at 6:35. The game can be streamed on the Rochester Honkers Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 6, 2021
- Forbes Makes History in Honker Loss to Bismarck - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Walk-Off Booyah in Seesaw Thriller - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Growlers Take Second Straight 5-0 as Kingfish Struggle with Downpour - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Fall in Game 2, Split Series - Willmar Stingers
- Huskies Fend off Loggers in a Crucial Victory - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish Fall to Growlers in Second Straight Game - Kenosha Kingfish
- Final Firework Friday Ends with a Bang - Bismarck Larks
- Booyah Fall to Rafters in Extras - Green Bay Booyah
- Rox Blow out Stingers, Clinch Season Series in Highway 23 Rivalry - St. Cloud Rox
- Waterloo Sweeps Mankato in Back-And-Forth Game - Mankato MoonDogs
- Mallards Defeat Dock Spiders 11-9 to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive - Madison Mallards
- Rivets Fall to Chinooks in Intense, Extra-Inning Battle - Rockford Rivets
- Bombers Drop 4-1 to Woodchucks Despite Cuppini's Quality Start - Battle Creek Bombers
- Pit Spitters Become Rabbit Food - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Beat Bombers for Series Sweep - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Express on Two Game Losing Streak - Eau Claire Express
- Late St. Cloud Surge Stuns Trains - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Look to Bounce Back in Fond du Lac - Madison Mallards
- Booyah Looks for Revenge on the Road - Green Bay Booyah
- Woodchucks Sweep Bombers in Doubleheader - Battle Creek Bombers
- Honkers Win Back and Forth Opener with Bismarck in Extra Innings - Rochester Honkers
- Woodchucks Clinch Doubleheader Sweep - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Huskies Fall to Division Rival in Worst Lopsided Loss of the Season - Duluth Huskies
- Dock Spiders Rally to Defeat Mallards - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.