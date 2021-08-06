Mallards Look to Bounce Back in Fond du Lac

Following a tight 7-6 loss at home against the Dock Spiders, the Madison Mallards (15-12) head to Fond Du Lac (18-9) tonight to complete the home-and-home series.

Last night the game was tied 6-6 heading into the ninth, thanks to a solo home run from JT Benson (Louisville) in the eighth to tie it. It was Benson's sixth of the season.

In the top of the ninth the Mallards committed two errors and that led to a sac-fly from Jackson Loftin (Oral Roberts), which ended up being the winning run.

On the mound tonight for the Mallards will be Ryan O'Hara (Illinois). The left-hander will be making his sixth start of the season, with his last appearance being in the Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday where he pitched an inning, allowing one earned run and striking out two.

Starting on the mound for the Dock Spiders will be Austin Richardson (Illinois Institute of Technology). Richardson will be making his seventh start of the season as he currently holds a 3.68 ERA in 36.2 total innings pitched.

After last night's win by Fondy and the Wisconsin Woodchucks win over Battle Creek, the Mallards now sit three games back of Wisconsin and Fond Du Lac in the Great Lakes West division standings. There are nine games remaining on the season, with six of those being at home for Madison.

Fond Du Lac has handled the Mallards in the season series as they currently lead 7-2. There are three more matchups between these teams including tonight and the final two games of the regular season on August 13th and 14th.

Tonight's game will start at 6:35 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field. Following tonight's game the Mallards will come back home to face the other team they're chasing in the Woodchucks for a two-game weekend set.

