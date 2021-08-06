Express on Two Game Losing Streak

A tough outing in the midst of this 5-game homestand, taking a loss at the hands of the only NWL travel team, Minnesota Mud Puppies. The Mud Puppies, coming into the game with just 6 wins, took another from us as they did early in the season, making us now 1-2 against this year's Thunder Bay Border Cats' replacement.

Considering the timing of this loss counting down to the playoffs, it was one that was definitely hard to swallow. But a 10-6 box score does show some upside, which can hopefully lead up to a playoff run with just 2 weeks in the regular season remaining.

As for performance, contributions from Stanford's Eddie Park and Texas A&M's Robert Hogan lifted the spirit a bit as the 2 combined for 4 hits and 3 RBIs.

Tomorrow night we bring the action back to Carson Park to face the Mud Puppies once again, hoping to tie the series before taking on the Waterloo Bucks to finish the homestand.

