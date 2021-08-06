Late St. Cloud Surge Stuns Trains

August 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







The Express found out tonight just why the St. Cloud Rox has the best overall record in the Northwoods League. Timely hitting was the story of tonight's game.

The starting pitchers for both teams were dealing early as Shane Spencer (Central Arizona College) and Storm Hierholzer (Texas Christian University) allowed no runs until the bottom of the fifth inning when Connor Burns (Long Beach State) knocked Eau Claire's first opposite-field home run of the season to give the Express a two-run lead.

Then it seemed as if the Express would be only the third team to sweep a series against St. Cloud joined the Mankato Moondogs and Waterloo Bucks. The Express were up 2-1 going into the ninth inning, needing just two outs to capture a memorable victory on Turn Back the Clock Night at Carson Park.

But the Rox gave Spencer trouble as he attempted to be the first Express pitcher since 2017 to throw a complete nine innings. A few walks later it was Luke Trahan (Dallas Baptist) fresh off of a lights-out performance at the MLDS last night to try and close the game out with one out and runners on second and third.

St. Cloud must have been really happy to see Spencer leave the game and proceeded to put up six runs in the ninth courtesy of a Jordan Barth (Augustana) RBI bloop single, an Easton Waterman (Point Loma Nazarene) check-swing RBI single to right field, and a monster Nick Yovetich (San Francisco) RBI triple.

The Express will try to bounce back tomorrow night when the Minnesota Mud Puppies come to town. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. (CT).

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.