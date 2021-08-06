Rafters Walk-Off Booyah in Seesaw Thriller
August 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (32-32) topped the Green Bay Booyah (24-39) 9-8 on a tenth inning walk-off walk Friday night at Witter Field.
EJ Exposito (Long Island) took a four pitch walk with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the tenth, scoring Cael Chatham (LaGrange.) The Rafters chased Exposito across the diamond before mobbing him to celebrate their second walk-off this season. The tenth inning started with the lead runner at second base. Chatham lead off at the plate and was hit by a pitch. McKinley Erves (LaGrange) then laid down a perfect bunt base hit down the third base line, loading the bases and clearing the way for Exposito's heroics.
Brayden Bonner (Dixie State) earned the win after striking out the side in a perfect tenth, stranding the lead runner at third base. Green Bay tied the game with a two run homer in the top of the ninth.
The Rafters scored for the eight consecutive game in the first inning. Marco Castillo's (Claremont McKenna) RBI base hit scored Lance Gardiner (Saddleback) giving Wisconsin Rapids a 1-0 lead.
Rafters' starter Justin Beyer (Wagner) twirled four shutout innings before the Booyah plated four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. He finished his day with five and a third innings pitched and tied a season high with six strikeouts.
Wisconsin Rapids answered with two runs in both the fifth and the sixth, tightening the Booyah lead to 6-5. Jake Schulz (Dixie State) and Blake Mann (St. Mary's) both had key hits in the innings as part of their two hit days.
The Rafters completed the comeback in the eighth inning. Mann led off with a double off the centerfield wall. Marco Castillo would later hit a two out bloop single to right scoring two runs. Castillo finished with three RBIs and two hits. Exposito followed with an RBI base hit giving the Rafters a three run eighth for an 8-6 lead entering the ninth inning.
The Rafters continue the three-game home-stand Saturday night. They open a two game set at Witter Field with the Battle Creek Bombers. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with coverage on WFHR AM 1320 and the Northwoods League Baseball Network.
