Florence Walked-off in New Jersey

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (22-29), presented by Towne Properties, was walked off by the New Jersey Jackals in a 7-6 game Tuesday night. This was the first time Florence had been walked off all season.

A four-run 8th-inning comeback was all for nothing as the Y'alls dropped the series opener at Hinchcliffe Stadium.

New Jersey entered with the worst record across the entire Frontier League but still dominated the majority of the game. Dante Chirico made his first start of the season going five innings allowing five runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Chirico blew up in the second inning when he walked three in a row after getting the first two outs. A past ball and a couple RBI knocks from New Jersey gave them a 4-0 lead early. A solo shot in the bottom of the 5th made it 5-0.

Florence got the offense going in the fourth inning on an RBI double from TJ Reeves and an RBI single from Langston Ginder to make it 5-2. Ginder finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the showing.

In the 8th, a long at -bat was won by the ageless wonder, Craig Massey, who reached on a walk and was followed by back-to-back singles to load the bases. Hank Zeisler cleared the bases with his team-leading 18th double of the season to make it 6-5 New Jersey. An RBI fielder's choice from Langston Ginder tied the game.

Florence threatened in the ninth but stranded runners on first and second. Florence's closer, Ben Terwilliger entered the game leading the team in saves on the season. The game ended on a fielder's choice throw to the plate from Alberti Chavez which was not in time and gave New Jersey a 7-6 win.

Florence and New Jersey will return tomorrow for game two when the Y'all's ace, Reed Smith, takes the mound. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

