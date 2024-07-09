No Game Tonight, Doubleheader Wednesday

July 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Due to expected heavy rain, tonight's game (Tuesday, July 9th) has been POSTPONED.

Here is what you need to know regarding tonight's rain out...

- All individual game tickets for Tuesday, July 9th can be exchanged for ANY remaining game during the 2024 season (promo schedule can be found HERE). If you have hard paper game tickets you must exchange those in-person at the box office either in-advance or on the game you wish to attend. Those with digital tickets can exchange them in-person at the box office or call us at 708-489-2255 for the exchange.

- Group outing leaders (suites and other parties) will be contacted by their ticket rep for reschedule options

- This game vs. Gateway will be made-up as part of a doubleheader, tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10th. Both games will be 7-innings. Gates to the ballpark open at 4 pm, the first game starts at 4:35 pm and game two will start 30 minutes after the completion of game one, but no earlier than 6:35 pm. Those with Tuesday's rain out tickets do NOT have to attend Wednesday's game. Those with Wednesday, July 10th game tickets can watch both games.

- Wednesday's game promotion is Military Appreciation by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois, Senior Night and Karaoke. Full details on the night can be found HERE.

Please call us at 708-489-2255 for any questions you may have. Thank you for your understanding and stay dry!

