Grizzlies Postponed at Windy City

July 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Due to expected heavy rain in the Chicagoland area, tonight's game between the Grizzlies and Windy City ThunderBolts in Crestwood, Illinois has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Ozinga Field beginning on Wednesday, July 10, at 4:35 p.m. CT

