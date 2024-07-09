Grizzlies Postponed at Windy City
July 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Gateway Grizzlies News Release
Due to expected heavy rain in the Chicagoland area, tonight's game between the Grizzlies and Windy City ThunderBolts in Crestwood, Illinois has been postponed.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Ozinga Field beginning on Wednesday, July 10, at 4:35 p.m. CT
Check out the Gateway Grizzlies Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2024
- Grizzlies Postponed at Windy City - Gateway Grizzlies
- No Game Tonight, Doubleheader Wednesday - Windy City ThunderBolts
- ValleyCats Announce Tunnel to Towers Game Day Event on Tuesday, August 6th - Tri-City ValleyCats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.