'Cats Fall in Sudden Death in Series Opener

July 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







BROCKTON, Mass. - The Tri-City ValleyCats (28-24) dropped the series opener to the New England Knockouts (16-35) 5-4 in Sudden Death in 11 innings on Tuesday at Campanelli Stadium.

New England utilized the long ball in the second. Luis Atiles and John Cristino each hit a solo home run against Easton Klein, which provided the Knockouts with a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City cut New England's lead in half in the fourth. Kyle Novak singled off Matt Cronin, and Ian Walters walked. Dylan Broderick went to first on a 4-6 fielder's choice, and Novak advanced to third. Tyson Gingerich plated Novak with a single to make it a 2-1 contest.

The ValleyCats pulled ahead in the fifth. Javeyan Williams and Ryan Cash singled. Novak reached on an error from Jake Boone, which loaded the bases. Walters moved everyone up station to station with an RBI single. Cash then came around on a balk to put Tri-City on top, 3-2.

Ramon Jimenez went deep against Austin Dill in the seventh to even the game, 3-3.

Both starters were handed a no-decision. Klein hurled six frames, yielding two runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out eight. Cronin lasted 5.1 innings, giving up three runs on nine hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Tri-City tacked on a run in the 10 th. Walters was the ghost runner at second, and he went to third after a successful sac bunt from Elvis Peralta. Broderick laced an RBI single against Reeves Martin to give the ValleyCats a 4-3 lead.

New England responded in the bottom of the 10 th. Keegan Calero pinch-ran for Cristino, and was the free runner at second. Calero stole third before Nathan Medrano issued a sac fly to Jalen Garcia, which made it a 4-4 affair.

The Knockouts chose to play defense in Sudden Death in the 11 th. Martin retired the side in order, and since Tri-City did not score, New England was awarded the game-winning run. Martin (4-2) earned the win. He tossed two frames, allowing an unearned run on one hit, walking one, and striking out two.

The 'Cats snapped their nine-game win streak, which was tied for the second longest since at least 2005. Tri-City won nine straight from July 25 th, 2023 to August 2 nd, 2023. The longest win streak since at least 2005 was when the ValleyCats had 11 consecutive victories from June 23 rd, 2012 to July 3 rd, 2012.

Tri-City looks to take the middle game of the series on Wednesday, July 10 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL (11) | NEW ENGLAND 5 | TRI-CITY 4

W: Reeves Martin (4-2)

Time of Game: 3:17

Attendance: 2,996

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.