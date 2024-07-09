First Inning Provides Sole Run in Series Opening Defeat

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Evansville Otters opened a six-game road trip on Tuesday in a 7-1 loss against the Washington Wild Things.

For the third time in four matchups at Wild Things Park this year, the Otters (20-32) scored first against the Wild Things (34-17) but lost the lead and could not find an answer.

Washington starter Malik Barington (3-2) dominated on the hill. He went six innings allowing the lone run on three hits. The Otters' Tristan Harvin (2-4) took the loss as the starter gave up all runs in five innings.

The bullpen was excellent for Evansville, pitching in three innings and seeing the just nine batters. Jakob Meyer struck out two in as many innings, and rolled a double play in the seventh to negate a leadoff base hit. In the eighth, Chip Korbacher worked a one-two-three with one strikeout.

Beginning the ballgame, Giovanni DiGiacomo led off with a hit to right field. After stealing second and moving to third on a wild pitch, David Menham brought him home on a fielder's choice RBI.

In the home half of the first, the Wild Things answered the only Otters run of the night by scoring one on a miscommunication from the Evansville defense.

They took the lead in the third inning with two home runs, scoring four on as many hits to take a 5-1 lead and finalized the scoring in the fifth with another two runs.

Leading the offense with two of the five team hits, Devlin Zinn stayed hot with the bat in a two-for-three night.

Tomorrow the Otters try to win their first game against Washington this year. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

