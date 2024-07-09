Boomers Rained Out In Joliet

July 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







JOLIET, Ill. - The opener of a three-game series between the Schaumburg Boomers and the Joliet Slammers scheduled for Tuesday night in Joliet was rained out due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The teams will make-up the game on Thursday, July 11, with a pair of seven-inning contests beginning at 5:30pm.

The third series of the year between the two Chicagoland foes will now begin on Wednesday morning with a 10:05 am scheduled game.

The Boomers (28-23) return home on July 12 for a three-game set at Wintrust Field before the All-Star break. Plenty of fun is slated for the night as it is Star Wars Night featuring postgame fireworks and a special drone show. The team will wear special jerseys that be auctioned to benefit Donate Life Illinois. Tickets for the remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.