Titans Blow Out Aigles To Open Homestand

July 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Brendan O'Donnell

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (31-19) slugged a season-high 19 hits - in a 14-3 thumping of the Trois-Rivières Aigles (29-22) on Tuesday, opening the final homestand of the first half of the season.

Trouble brewed early on for Bryan Peña (win, 3-3) and the Titans - as two walks and a hit batter stood aboard with two outs in the top of the first. Former Titan Brendon Dadson clubbed a two-run double to the gap in right-centre, scoring all-stars LP Pelletier and Dalton Combs to put the visitors up 2-0 early on.

The deficit didn't seem to faze the offence, seeing a pair of singles end up in scoring position with two outs in the bottom half. With one swing, Jamey Smart smoked a game-tying two-run double to centre, plating AJ Wright and Jake Guenther. Next. Brendan O'Donnell blasted his third homer in his last four games to left to put the Titans up 4-2 after one.

In the second, the Titans did not look back - sending ten to the plate, scoring five times on five hits, knocking Canadian right-hander Logan Hofmann (loss, 3-3) out of the game after just an inning and two-thirds. Jackie Urbaez and Christian Ibarra put together RBI singles - while Jamey Smart added one with a sac fly - before Brendan O'Donnell ripped a two-run double down the left field line to make it 9-2.

On the bump for the Titans, Bryan Peña got himself into a groove after a shaky first - seeing just five opposing base runners reach from innings two through six.

The lefty tossed his second quality start in his last three outings, allowing just two runs on three hits, walking four, and punching out five.

After yet another RBI single from Christian Ibarra off Michell Miliano in the fifth - the Titans connected for three runs in the sixth against Canadian Shaun Atamanchuk. Taylor Wright and Aaron Casillas each scored one with RBI groundouts before Lamar Briggs doubled home an AJ Wright walk, making it 14-2.

Matt Voelker saw the Aigles score a run on two hits in the seventh before newcomer Billy Price and Breyln Jones combined for four strikeouts over the final two innings of play.

In the win, Brendan O'Donnell also notched a 4-for-5 contest with a double, homer, and four RBI. The rookie has posted three homers and ten RBI over his last four games.

Also, AJ Wright went 4-for-5 - but posted a double and a walk. Jake Guenther recorded three hits, while Christian Ibarra and Lamar Briggs each had two hits.

The Titans snapped a four-game losing streak to the Aigles in the season series - now winning ten-straight at home - 11 of their last 13 and 21 of a possible 26 overall.

The Ottawa Titans continue their final homestand of the first half, with game two of a three-game set against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. Over the weekend - the Titans welcome the Québec Capitales prior to the all-star break. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

