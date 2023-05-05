Five-Run First Dooms Cyclones on Cinco de Mayo

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones were defeated at the hands of the Aberdeen Ironbirds, 10-3, on Friday night at Maimonides Park. Despite the loss, Brooklyn tripled its home run total in home games, as both C Kevin Parada and 1B Chase Estep both left the ballpark.

Aberdeen wasted no time to hop out to an early lead. After an RBI single off the bat of C Silas Ardoin, 1B Max Costes launched a grand slam to give the Ironbirds a 5-0 lead in the first inning. That ended Brooklyn RHP Cameron Foster's night, after just 0.2 innings.

The Ironbirds tacked on some insurance one frame later. First, RF Dylan Beavers knocked in SS Jackson Holliday to pad the lead to 6-0. From there, an RBI double off the bat of Silas Ardoin plated Beavers to make it 7-0.

In the fourth inning, the Aberdeen bats continued to have a big impact, when DH Frederick Bencosme knocked in two teammates on a two-RBI single to extend the lead to 9-0.

Brooklyn responded in the bottom of the frame in a loud way. First, Kevin Parada belted a solo home run, his second of the year, to give the Cyclones their first run of the night. Moments later, Chase Estep hit a two-run homer to score himself and RF Stanley Consuegra to complete the three run frame for Brooklyn.

The Cyclones momentum though, was short lived. In the fifth inning, Aberdeen got one back when CF Luis Valdéz came home to score on a wild pitch to make it 10-3. That same score would hold as the final.

The Cyclones return to action tomorrow at Maimonides Park against Aberdeen. RHP Joander Suárez (0-1, 6.55 ERA) is expected to get the ball for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose RHP Alex Pham (0-1 3.38 ERA). First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.

