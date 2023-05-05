HVR Game Notes - May 5, 2023

Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson (16-8) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (11-11)

RHP Zach Messinger (0-1, 2.14 ERA) vs. LHP Dustin Saenz (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

| partido 25 | partido en casa 13 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | 5 de mayo, 2023 | comenzar 6:05 p.m. |

FRIENDS OF MR. CELERY: The Hudson Valley Renegades battle the Wilmington Blue Rocks for the fourth of 30 contests between the two teams this season. The Blue Rocks are the most-frequent opponent of the season for the Renegades. The clubs will play two series at Heritage Financial Park and three at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington.

LAST TIME OUT: Hudson Valley scored all six runs early to defeat the Wilmington Blue Rocks 6-2 on Thursday night. Aaron Palensky mashed his sixth home run in six games with a solo shot in the second inning. After a Nick Shumpert solo home run in the top of the third tied the game, the 'Gades offense plated five runs in the third to lead 6-1. The inning was highlighted by Antonio Gómez's first HR of the season, a three run blast off the light pole in left field. Spencer Henson and Palensky each finished the night with three hits to lead the offense. Tyrone Yulie allowed just one run in 4.2 innings and Danny Watson struck out five in 1.2 out of the bullpen in the win.

IT'S GONNA BE MAY: With a 14-7 (.667) record in April, the Renegades wrapped up their best calendar month since June 2021 (19-7, .730). The Hudson Valley offense led the way by clobbering 34 home runs in the month, the most in a month since hitting 35 in 27 games in June 2022. The 34 home runs are more than Hudson Valley hit during the 17 entire seasons during their run as a New York-Penn League team ('94, '95, '97, '00, '03, '04, '08-'17, and '19).

DOUBLE TRIPLE AGAIN: With two triples on Wednesday vs Wilmington, Aldenis Sánchez tied the franchise record for most triples in a game and became the second Renegade hitter to accomplish that feat this season. On April 25th in Greenville, Spencer Jones notched two triples in a four-hit night. The last time it was achieved was Aug. 6, 2018, by Ford Proctor against Brooklyn.

HIT THE ROAD JACK: With a win Sunday against the Greenville Drive, the Renegades secured back-to-back series win as a part of their 12-game road trip through the South. Last season, the 'Gades won back-to-back road series twice. They defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds and Greensboro Grasshoppers in June before completing a sweep of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and a series victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones in August.

MAN ON FIRE: Over the past seven games, Aaron Palensky is 17-for-32 and slashing .531/.595/1.250 with two doubles, seven home runs, 15 RBIs, and four stolen bases. He is currently tied for first in HR (8), tied for second in 2B (7), tied for third in RBI (22), tied for fifth in XBH (12), and fifth in TB (51) in the South Atlantic League.

FORE RIGHT!: With a sixth-inning home run on Sunday in Greenville, Aaron Palensky homered for the fourth straight game. He became just the fourth Renegade since 2005 to do so, joining Oswald Peraza (May 12-15), Jake Sanford (July 16-21, 2021) and Chad Bell (July 15-20, 2021). The streak was snapped on Tuesday vs Wilmington, but he homered in his next contest to run the stretch to a homer in five out of six games.

HEATING UP: Alexander Vargas ranks as one of seven Renegades hitters who are hitting over .300 in their last five games. Over this stretch, Vargas is hitting .429/.478/.857 with three doubles, two home runs, and three RBIs. The 'Gades infielder had tallied an extra-base hit four straight games from 4/29 - 5/3, the second longest streak by a Renegade hitter this season.

RECORD SETTERS: During their 12-game road trip, the Renegades tied or broke six single-game franchise records. The marks for most team strikeouts (pitching) in a 9-inning game (19) and walks (batting) in a 9-inning game (14), and individual marks for walks (Ben Rice, 4),triples (Spencer Jones, 2), and RBIs (Aaron Palensky, 7) have all been matched. Dubiously, Juan Carela's 12 hits allowed at Greenville on Saturday are also a club record.

ALL ABOUT THE RUN DIFFERENTIAL: With a +62 run differential in 24 games, the Renegades own the best run differential among all minor league teams in Double-A or below (Triple-A began a week early in 2023). Lake Elsinore (SD, A) sports a +59 differential and are only other team with a run differential above +46. The Renegades have five games this season, where they have won by seven or more runs.

BENNY AND THE JETS: Ben Rice is off to stellar start at the plate this season. The Dartmouth grad currently ranks first in OBP (.559), tied for first in HBP (5), tied for third in BB (18), fourth in OPS (1.082), fifth in AVG (.341), and tied for fifth in BB (18) in the South Atlantic League. His (.559) on-base percentage is second among all qualified players in MiLB this season, only trailing Phillip Evans (Reno, AAA).

GAS STATION: Through 24 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 278 strikeouts, the most in the SAL, all High-A teams, and fifth-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. On Tuesday vs Wilmington, the 'Gades bullpen racked up 12 strikeouts in six innings. Jack Neely and Bailey Dees combined to strike out seven in a row at one point.

MR. STEAL YOUR BASE: After going 12-for-12 on stolen base attempts in the first two games of the Greenville series, the Renegades are now 55-for-63 in stolen base attempts this season. They rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A in steals and 5th in all of MiLB. The Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE, A) lead the way with 74 through 24 games. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 15 steals so far, the most in the South Atlantic League.

