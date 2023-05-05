Fiesta Friday - Every Friday Starting May 19th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Every Friday in ShoreTown is a Fiesta! The BlueClaws will host Fiesta Fridays in the Sand Bar at every remaining Friday home game, beginning May 19th.

Fiesta Fridays will include a series of food and drink specials in the Sand Bar at Friday home games.

Food options include a Build-Your-Own Walking Taco which a choice of toppings, a Bowl of Chili with choice of toppings, and Churros.

Drink specials include Coronas, Mojitos, and Margaritas, which will be $6 each.

The first Fiesta Friday game is a Marvel Super Hero Night with an appearance by Black Panther.

Fridays beginning June 2nd and running through the end of the season will include Post-Game Fireworks.

